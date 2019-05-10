ATLANTA — With heavy hearts on Friday night, a group gathered to honor the life of an 18-year-old was was killed by a stray bullet.

Jessica Daniels was asleep in her bedroom at her River Ridge Drive home when bullets went through her window, striking her early Thursday morning in the chest.

Family and friends, devastated over the recent high school graduate's death, held a candlelight vigil outside of her home.

Her grandmother, Lynette McClain Love, was grateful for the support they've received from friends, the community and her church family.

"God is so good, he's wonderful," she said. "She was really loved and I'm so thankful and grateful for what they are doing for my granddaughter."

On the morning of the shooting, Daniels was scheduled to go on a job interview. Her family said she had plans for her future.

"She was beautiful, smart, she was getting ready to go to college," Love said. "She wanted to be a dermatologist."

"That was my baby, that was my first grandbaby," she added.

Her grandmother said her birthday is next month. Daniels would have turned 19 years old.

Police are still looking for the the person responsible for her death. Authorities believe there were at least two shooters who were shooting at each other when one of the bullets came through Daniels' window and killed her.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Daniels' family.

