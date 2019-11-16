DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A celebration for his new career quickly turned into a joyous occasion for another life milestone - a wedding proposal.

Officer Quandre Walker graduated from DeKalb County's 119th Police Academy on Friday. But after the ceremony ended, he elicited the help from his fellow officers to pop the question!

"Class, attention!," you hear someone say as the officers turn around with signs in their hands that say, "K'Loni will you marry me?"

Walker steps to the front and gets on one knee as she walks towards him. The two hug and he puts the ring on her finger.

"New officer, new fiancé! 👨🏾‍✈️💍👰🏽. Congrats to DeKalb County Police Ofc. Quandre Walker & his new fiancé, K'Loni," the police department posted on its social media pages.

As she turned around to show off her ring, their family and friends cheered.

Twitter users are loving this moment with many commenting about the romantic gesture.

"There still are romantic men out there! Congrats," one person said.

"This is a great story," another comment reads. "Talk about starting a new chapter in life! Congratulations Officer Walker and to the other new officers with the DCPD! Be safe out there."

