DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman trapped in a storm drain was rescued Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.
Firefighters say it happened just a few feet from a busy street. According to the report, a passerby heard the woman yelling from the drain around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.
When crews arrived, they say they removed the grate to access the nearly 8-foot-deep drain and used a ladder and a harness to raise the woman out. Firefighters say a small crowd looked on and cheered during the rescue.
The woman was assessed by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, according to fire crews.
A report from the Sun Sentinel says the woman was found naked and was described by police as dehydrated but lucid. The newspaper added that the woman had a history of mental health issues and drug addiction.
Reports from the Sun Sentinel and NBC 6 South Florida say the woman told investigators she was underground for three weeks, taking one tunnel to another, after going for a swim in a canal on March 3 in West Delray.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue says police are still investigating the situation.
- How to get through Florida's allergy season
- Polk County Schools says student information may have been exposed in data breach
- Here are the 10 people killed in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting
- Reports: Woman found dead in Florida hotel after 2 spring breakers drugged, raped her, police say
- These doctors say it’s best Florida doesn’t follow other states’ leads and expand vaccine eligibility too soon
- Wednesday is stimulus check payday for millions of Americans
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter