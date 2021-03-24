Firefighters say a passerby heard the woman yelling from the drain around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman trapped in a storm drain was rescued Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say it happened just a few feet from a busy street. According to the report, a passerby heard the woman yelling from the drain around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

When crews arrived, they say they removed the grate to access the nearly 8-foot-deep drain and used a ladder and a harness to raise the woman out. Firefighters say a small crowd looked on and cheered during the rescue.

The woman was assessed by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, according to fire crews.

A report from the Sun Sentinel says the woman was found naked and was described by police as dehydrated but lucid. The newspaper added that the woman had a history of mental health issues and drug addiction.

Reports from the Sun Sentinel and NBC 6 South Florida say the woman told investigators she was underground for three weeks, taking one tunnel to another, after going for a swim in a canal on March 3 in West Delray.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says police are still investigating the situation.