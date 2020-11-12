Youth football coach fired after hitting child in viral video

He may soon face charges.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the tweet below shows a man hitting a child and may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

A youth football coach seen hitting a child on his 9-and-under team, while the kids were playing in Florida, has been permanently banned from the league and let go from his job at a Georgia sheriff's office.

According to the Washington Post, Gerrel Williams was caught on video striking the young player in the helmet during the Savannah Gators’ game Monday at the American Youth Football national championships in Kissimmee. The video appears to show him walk away, yell toward the sideline, then return and hit the child again.

I hope the appropriate action is taken here for this youth league coach.



So many great coaches that not only make this a career choice, do so as a volunteer.



Abhorrent behavior here. pic.twitter.com/NECIji86PV — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 9, 2020

The Savannah Morning News reports Williams has since been fired from the coaching staff and ousted from his job at the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

According to CBS affiliate WTOC, Williams had worked as a counselor at the Chatham County Detention Center. He was reportedly given the choice between being fired or resigning and chose to resign.

The young player's mother told police she did not wish to pursue charges against Williams, according to the publication. She declined to discuss specifics with the Savannah Morning News but said "that none of these coaches would harm (the) kids."

The newspaper said Williams apologized in a 37-second Facebook Live video.

"I am going to apologize for my actions about what took place but at the end of the day, I am not going to make any excuses for it, I did it," the Savannah Morning News reports he said in the video.

It may not matter if the player's mom does not wish to press charges. The State Attorney's Office has reviewed the video, and authorities in Osceola County told WTOC they plan to pursue charges.

