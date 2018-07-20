ATLANTA—On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly swung a momentous three-way trade with the Thunder and 76ers, acquiring future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, forward Justin Anderson and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2022.

On the way out, Atlanta will be shipping Mike Muscala to Philadelphia ... and point guard Dennis Schroder to Oklahoma City.

It's a convoluted deal, for sure, full of twists and turns.

Namely, the Hawks will reportedly waive Anthony (10-time All-Star) in the coming days, while absorbing his soon-to-be-expiring contract of roughly $27.9 million; but at the same time, Atlanta won't be responsible for the remainder of Schroder's contract—three years and approximately $46.5 million.

Anthony, in turn, will soon be free to sign with another club. Perhaps the Lakers, Rockets or Blazers.

Oklahoma City was able to accomplish two things by trading Carmelo Anthony to Atlanta, improve the roster while saving $73M this season. The Thunder will now see their projected luxury tax bill drop from $150M to $88.8M, a savings of $62M. In addition,... https://t.co/dcp1nQxadt — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 19, 2018

So, what does this mean for the 2018-19 Hawks? Given Anthony's massive salary, Atlanta likely won't consummate any more blockbuster trades this summer. As such, looking at the current composition of the roster, 30 wins might represent a must-win scenario for the club.

But it's not about short-term goodness for the rebuilding Hawks. The name of the game still involves long-term development through the draft—along with the occasional big push during free agency.

Speaking of which, the franchise could have as much as $49 million in practical cap space next summer—according to Spotrac.com—coinciding with the glut of NBA stars heading for free agency: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Kristaps Porzingis, Klay Thompson and former Hawks star Al Horford.

In the interim, Atlanta will have to get by with a point-guard tandem of rookie Trae Young and veteran Jeremy Lin.

As for Schroder (first-round pick in 2013), Thursday's trade marks the quiet end to a solid career in Atlanta. For the previous two seasons, Schroder averaged 18.6 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and one steal as a full-time starter at point guard.

dennis schroder on the future of the #Hawks: "they've got a lot of talent. with @jcollins20_ , @TheTraeYoung, @taureanprince and all them young cats. they're going to be good in a few years for sure." pic.twitter.com/3MQB7JxZoz — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) July 19, 2018

With the Thunder, Schroder has no chance of supplanting starter Russell Westbrook at point. But within small-ball lineups, the 24-year-old Germany native should wreak havoc as a third option, when grouped with Westbrook and Paul George.

The trade also appeases Schroder in this respect: Back in May, he publicly stated his desire to play for a championship-contending club; and he'll certainly get that chance in Oklahoma City (three-year average of 50 wins).

