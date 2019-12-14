COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There was a shooting incident inside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Ga., early Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Cobb County Police responded to the mall, blocking all entrances to the mall property.

In a tweet, police later said the parties involved in the shooting apparently knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident.

11Alive's Liza Lucas talked to multiple witnesses at the mall who said they heard what sounded like gunshots.

One man who said he was shopping at a DSW location inside the mall told Lucas that employees locked him inside, and sent him to the rear of the store.

Traffic surrounding the mall was snarled as entrances to the mall were blocked by officers.

Cumberland Mall is a large regional shopping mall with about 135 stores located about 15 miles northwest of Downtown Atlanta, near the intersection of I-75 and I-285.

Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta