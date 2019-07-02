TREATMENT

These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or addiction or can connect you with somewhere that does.

River Edge Behavioral Health

Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217 Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Recovery Center

Address: 3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206

Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Billingslea Recovery Residence for Men

Address: 1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204

Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge LifeSPRING for Women

Address: 5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206

Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge: Baldwin County & Crisis Service Center

Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Phone: (478) 451-2700

River Edge: Monroe County

Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029

168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029 Phone: (478) 994-7600

River Edge: InTUNE

Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health

Address: 340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217

340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217 Phone: (478) 741-1355

Phoenix Health Center

Address: 940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088

940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 988-1222

(478) 988-1222 Email: info@phoenixcenterbhs.com

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Macon)

Address: 890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204

890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204 Phone: (478) 330-7164

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Warner Robins)

Address: 607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088

607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 225-9860

Community Service Board of Middle Georgia

Address: 2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021

2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021 Phone: (478) 272-1190

Community Mental Health Center

Address: 621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023

621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 Phone: (478) 448-1040

National Alliance on Mental Illness in Warner Robins - (478) 328-0508

HOTLINES & CHATS

If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out to these hotlines.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-(800) 273-8255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Chat

Crisis Text Line: text TALK to 741741

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Help Line: 1-(800) 662-4357

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence's Hope Line: 1-(800) 622-2255

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800) 799-7233

LEARN MORE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

You can visit these websites to learn more about mental health and addiction.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Institute of Mental Health

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Institute on Drug Abuse

NAMI has a full list of specialized organizations for a wide variety of mental illness here.