TREATMENT
These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or addiction or can connect you with somewhere that does.
- Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
- Address: 3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
River Edge Billingslea Recovery Residence for Men
- Address: 1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
River Edge LifeSPRING for Women
- Address: 5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
River Edge: Baldwin County & Crisis Service Center
- Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- Phone: (478) 451-2700
- Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029
- Phone: (478) 994-7600
- Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health
- Address: 340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217
- Phone: (478) 741-1355
- Address: 940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Phone: (478) 988-1222
- Email: info@phoenixcenterbhs.com
HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Macon)
- Address: 890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204
- Phone: (478) 330-7164
HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Warner Robins)
- Address: 607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Phone: (478) 225-9860
Community Service Board of Middle Georgia
- Address: 2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021
- Phone: (478) 272-1190
Community Mental Health Center
- Address: 621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023
- Phone: (478) 448-1040
National Alliance on Mental Illness in Warner Robins - (478) 328-0508
HOTLINES & CHATS
If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out to these hotlines.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-(800) 273-8255
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Chat
Crisis Text Line: text TALK to 741741
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Help Line: 1-(800) 662-4357
National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence's Hope Line: 1-(800) 622-2255
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800) 799-7233
LEARN MORE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH
You can visit these websites to learn more about mental health and addiction.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
National Institute of Mental Health
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
National Institute on Drug Abuse
NAMI has a full list of specialized organizations for a wide variety of mental illness here.