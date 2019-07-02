TREATMENT

These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or addiction or can connect you with somewhere that does.

River Edge Behavioral Health

  • Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Recovery Center

  • Address: 3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Billingslea Recovery Residence for Men

  • Address: 1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge LifeSPRING for Women

  • Address: 5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206 
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge: Baldwin County & Crisis Service Center

  • Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061 
  • Phone: (478) 451-2700

River Edge: Monroe County

  • Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029
  • Phone: (478) 994-7600

River Edge: InTUNE

  • Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health

  • Address: 340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217 
  • Phone: (478) 741-1355

Phoenix Health Center

  • Address: 940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 988-1222
  • Email: info@phoenixcenterbhs.com 

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Macon)

  • Address: 890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204
  • Phone: (478) 330-7164 

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Warner Robins)

  • Address: 607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 225-9860 

Community Service Board of Middle Georgia

  • Address: 2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021 
  • Phone: (478) 272-1190

Community Mental Health Center

  • Address: 621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 
  • Phone: (478) 448-1040 

National Alliance on Mental Illness in Warner Robins - (478) 328-0508 

HOTLINES & CHATS

If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out to these hotlines.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-(800) 273-8255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Chat

Crisis Text Line: text TALK to 741741

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Help Line: 1-(800) 662-4357

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence's Hope Line: 1-(800) 622-2255

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800) 799-7233

LEARN MORE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

You can visit these websites to learn more about mental health and addiction.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Institute of Mental Health

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Institute on Drug Abuse

NAMI has a full list of specialized organizations for a wide variety of mental illness here.