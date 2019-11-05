FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State's commencement was this morning and families watched from the stands as graduates crossed the stage. For Keila Outen, her dad was right by her side.

Outen's father, Roberto Valentin, was also supposed to get his bachelor's degree today, but instead, he chose to be in Fort Valley to salute his daughter and her journey with the U.S. Army.

In return, she surprised him by presenting him with his own sash and chords. Her dad says it was hard for him to keep his composure during that special moment.

"I didn't expect it. It hit home that she honored me on her day and that's something I didn't wanna take away from her because today is about her, not me," says Valentin.

Valentin graduated from Liberty University in Virginia and served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.