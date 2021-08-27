Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway continues to make progress in his recovery after being shot last month.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton officer making progress in his recovery after being shot in the head in April got a boost this week from his brothers in blue.

Sgt. Rob Holloway got a visit from his fellow officers at the hospital, where he continues to recover after briefly being released and then needing to go back last month.

Holloway left the hospital in mid-July to a hero's homecoming, after he'd been shot during a traffic stop three months before. But complications that included a fever sent him back just days later to the Shepherd Center, where he's been rehabilitating since the shooting.

On Friday, the Carroll Police Department posted a picture showing that Holloway is again back on track in his recovery.

"So much lately, our world has seemed upside down. Today, we are happy to post the 'good stuff,'" the department wrote. "Sergeant Holloway got to spend time with his crew yesterday! They went to Atlanta to snatch him up for food and fellowship. The smile on Rob's face says it all."

You can see Rob's smile in the middle of the photo below, wearing the gray Under Armour polo.

Holloway's wife Stephanie said last month that he had been receiving fluids and antibiotics while additional tests were done when he was taken back to the hospital.

She said he was "feeling better" shortly after going back to the hospital and said "we were beyond blessed by the overwhelming display of love and support" when he was first released/