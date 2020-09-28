Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody indicted on charges related to Javier Ambler case

This comes after 'Live PD' said raw, unaired video footage of the deadly encounter was destroyed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Robert Chody on charges related to the death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.

Chody was indicted on a felony evidence-tampering charge stemming from the destruction of the video in Amber's death, according to records. According to court documents, Chody is accused of destroying video recordings and audio recordings in the investigation into Ambler's death "with the intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation."

Jail records show that Chody was booked in the Williamson County Jail Sept. 28. He has since been released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jason Nassour, the attorney for Williamson County, also faces the same charge.

The investigation came after the KVUE Defenders and the Austin American-Statesman jointly reported details of Ambler's death in June and "Live PD" confirmed that raw, unaired video footage of the encounter was destroyed.

Williamson County Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden chased Ambler for 22 minutes in a pursuit that began after Ambler failed to dim his headlights.

The chase ended in North Austin, where the deputies used Tasers on Ambler as he shouted that he had a heart condition and could not breathe.

Ambler died a short time later.

"Live PD" producers said after the reports that sheriff's officials asked that they preserve the video but informed them two months later that the investigation was completed using body camera footage and dash camera video.

At the time, investigators from the Austin Police Department and the Travis County District Attorney's civil rights division were still trying to obtain copies of the footage, officials have said.

Moore, who will leave office in December, has said that the next district attorney in Travis County will determine how to proceed in the investigation into whether Johnson and Camden used excessive force.

Under Texas law, public officials can remain in office if charged with a crime but may be removed if they are convicted.

Chody is on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election with a Democratic opponent, retired sheriff's official Mike Gleason.