Rockdale County sheriff's deputy hit by car, killed while directing traffic

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has lost one of their own.

Deputy Walter Jenkins was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Wednesday night on Ga. Hwy. 138 at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 212 when he was hit, the sheriff's office said.

They said deputies responded to the scene and observed Deputy Jenkins unresponsive. He was transported to Grady Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene until units arrived. Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

"Please keep Deputy Jenkins’ family and RCSO in your prayers," the sheriff's office said.