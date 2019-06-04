WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 9th annual 'Run 2 End Alzheimer's' race was held in Warner Robins Saturday morning.

Jackie Trotter says runners of all ages braved a cold rain to complete the course through the Stathams Landing subdivision. Participants either ran ot walked to make a major contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.

"Right now, we estimate making a contribution of more than $24,000 to the Middle Georgia Alzheimer's Association from the proceeds of the race," said race director John Rowlands. The race has been recognized as one of the largest contributors to the organization.

Around 400 runners and walkers participated, braving heavy rain showers and the resulting puddles early Saturday.

"Several of our commercial sponsors had information booths and the most popular one was giving away rain ponchos," Rowlands said.