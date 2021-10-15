Rutland High School prepares students for future employment opportunities

"Each and every Wednesday, we encourage our students to dress for success. You're dressing for the job interview that you want," Wendy Pooler said.

MACON, Ga. — One Central Georgia high school is teaching their students what it takes to secure a job.

Once a week, Rutland High School students and teachers "dress for success," and show up to school as they would show up to their dream job.

Wednesday is student Sydnee Mull's favorite day of the week.

"It's a great day to be a hurricane!" she said. "I'm dressed up along with a couple of other students, because it's Work Day Wednesday."

Principal Wendy Pooler says they started Work Day Wednesday, to prepare students for their future.

"This is our effort to get students in the mindset of what going to work looks like for a lot of careers. We share with them that research says, when you're going to a job interview, or even meeting someone for the first time, they're going to sum you up by the way you look in 3-5 seconds," Pooler said.

Pooler says, you want to look prepared.

But, not only are they preparing students to look the part, they're preparing them to sound great too.

"We actually have an event coming up where we are having people from other jobs and careers to interview us on a Wednesday. They're like practice interviews, but they will be giving out real jobs to students of age," Mull said.

"Teachers, faculty, administration interview them. Then, we have business community members that come in and actually interview students, so that they get an understanding of what interviews are like, and what questions they will ask," Pooler said.

Mull says that Work Day Wednesdays have made her more confident, and she looks forward to many more to come.

"When I grow up, I want to be a lawyer, so this is good practice for me. It shows me what I need to wear on a daily basis," Mull said.

Pooler says, if a business is interested in partnering with them to help conduct interviews in the future, give the school a call.