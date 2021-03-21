Sacramento Metro Fire engineer dies in car crash while driving to work

38-year-old Kyle Rutherford died in a car crash near Roseville while driving to the North Highlands station, according to Sacramento Metro Fire officials.

38-year-old Kyle Rutherford was in a crash near Roseville while driving to the North Highlands station. Sacramento Metro Fire officials did not say what lead to the crash but that California Highway Patrol is currently investigating it.

Sacramento Metro Fire describes Rutherford as an excellent engineer who was always willing to help his co-workers, especially auto repairs. He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two sons.