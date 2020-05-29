COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard is making history with their newest selection for the next brigade commander of the 59th Troop Command.

The SC National Guard has announced that U.S. Army Lt. Col. Herman Crosson will serve as the next brigade commander of the 59th Troop Command, headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, effective June 1, 2020.

This selection will make history for the organization since Crosson will be the first African American service member to command the 59th Troop Command.



According to the organization, Crosson joined in February 1986 and most recently served as the deputy brigade commander for 59th Troop Command, starting in November 2018.

He has held numerous positions throughout his South Carolina National Guard career to include 218th Brigade Support Battalion commander, 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) executive officer, 751st CSSB support operations officer, 1050th Transportation Battalion executive officer, and 122nd Engineer Battalion, Company A, Forward Support Company commander. Crosson deployed to Kuwait in 2013-2014 with the 751st CSSB as the battalion executive officer.



Crosson will officially take command of the 59th Troop Command during a ceremony scheduled in June. Crosson will take command from U.S. Army Col. Timothy Wood.



According to the organization, the 59th Troop Command controls and supervises the Army National Guard units assigned to the brigade to include military police, water purification, and transportation assets. The brigade has served as the lead unit for the South Carolina National Guard’s support to the COVID-19 response efforts in the state.



Crosson is from Newberry, South Carolina and currently resides in Loganville, Georgia.