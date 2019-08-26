COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As friends and family members prepare to say goodbye to the family of a renowned Atlanta doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide last week, multiple scholarships and memorial funds were set up.

The memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Cascade Methodist Church in Atlanta.

Prior to that, brief memorial services will be hosted by Jack and Jill of America from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., and the Camilla Rose Chapter of The Links from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

The bodies of 58-year-old Marsha Edwards and her two children, 24-year-old Chris Edwards II and 20-year-old Erin Edwards, were discovered Wednesday evening at a townhome on Nobility Way.

Police believe Marsha Edwards shot and killed her children before turning the gun on herself.

The children were known to so many as extremely bright with promising futures.

Erin Edwards was a college student pursuing a degree in journalism. Chris Edwards II was a 2018 graduate of Elon University and was currently working as a digital content manager at the Atlanta Mayor's office.

A scholarship has been established in honor of Christopher Edwards II at his alma mater. Donors can make checks payable to Elon University, with the subject line reading "One on One Sports in Honor of Christopher Redding Edwards, II." Checks can be mailed to Elon University, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244.

A scholarship in honor of Erin Edwards has been established at The Posse Foundation. Donations can be sent digitally at this link.

According to its website, the Posse organization is designed to expand the pool from which colleges and universities can recruit from individuals with diverse backgrounds, help build more interactive campuses so they are more welcoming for people from all backgrounds and ensure that these students achieve once on campus.

In memory of Marsha M. Edwards, the family has established a fund at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute in The Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity.

Donations can be mailed to: Morehouse School of Medicine, Office of Institutional Advancement, 720 Westview Drive, S.W., Atlanta, GA, 30313 or made online at this link.

