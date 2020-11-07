Police said Annabell Greene had multiple injuries and bruises consistent with physical abuse that led to her death.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The grandparents of a 5-year-old girl are charged with her murder in Scioto County, according to the New Boston Police Department.

Police said they received a call Wednesday night from the Southern Ohio Medical Center emergency room about Annabell Greene because she was in life-threatening condition due to her injuries.

She was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus where she died.

Annabell had multiple injuries and bruising that was consistent with being physically abused and that led to her death, police said.

Police said on Thursday they arrested her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and her step-grandmother, 38-year-old Sonya Greene.

The couple is charged with aggravated murder, murder, three counts of felony assault and three felony counts of endangering a child.

Both are in custody at the Scioto County Jail.

In a Facebook post, the New Boston Police Department said, "We know she only wanted to be loved and cared for and she did not get that in her short lived life. Bless her, she is in a place where she will never be hurt again."

Police said Annabell was living with Richard and Sonya Greene after Scioto County Children Services placed her there along with her two young siblings for foster care in May.