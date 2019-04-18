MACON, Ga. — A popular ice cream shop will open a Forsyth location some time next month.

RELATED: Salad restaurant opens in Warner Robins across from Robins AFB

Christie Lambert, who co-owns the location with her husband, Brian, says Scoops will serve a variety of homemade ice cream flavors, coffee, smoothies, milkshakes, breakfast pastries, chocolate-dipped fruit, and other sweet treats.

"We're going to have a huge candy offering," she said. "Candy that you can find anywhere, but also vintage candy that's a little harder to find."

In addition to the shop, Scoops recently purchased an ice cream truck. Lambert says they will share the truck with other locations. She added that anyone in the area who would like to use the service should reach out, and she will work to accommodate their needs.

The shop also has a party room that folks will be able to reserve for free on a first come, first serve basis.

"From ages three to 103, there's going to be something for you, and it's going to be exciting," Christie said. "It's going to be a place where families can hang out."

Scoops will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a later opening time on Sundays. Christie says she will also consider closing a little later some weekends during football season.

Tentatively, they will be open for business early May.

RELATED: New boutique hotel coming to downtown Forsyth in historic building

Scoops is located at 26 N. Jackson St in downtown Forsyth right across from The Pickled Okra. Click here to visit the Forsyth location's Facebook page and click here to visit the Scoops website.