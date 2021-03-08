Father run over in his yard in critical condition

The 54-year-old was airlifted to Grady Hospital with a fractured femur, shattered hip, broken ribs and a crushed vertebrae.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Scott Gray’s two oldest children are hanging on to hope and the prayers of their community to help their dad heal.

They said on Saturday, while doing some yard work, their dad told a driver in the neighborhood to slow down.

"My dad feels very strongly about speeders, because our dog was run over by a car on that same street a couple years ago," said Payton Gray.

The driver allegedly came back, running gray over in his front yard, then driving away. His wife found him in the driveway before he was airlifted to Grady Hospital.

Payton said she has not stopped shaking since it happened.

"It’s almost like getting struck by lightening. It just doesn’t happen every day and it’s just very, it hits you hard," said Logan Gray, Scott's son.

The fitness instructor endured a lot of injuries: fractured femur, shattered hip, broken ribs, and crushed vertebrae.

His family said he is in rough shape, but they are optimistic he will get through it with all of the love and support he's been getting from friends, family and strangers.

Newnan Police released a photo of the driver’s car on Facebook, which they said led to an arrest a short time later.

🚨🚨SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY🚨🚨 Thanks to our amazing community, the suspect in this case has been arrested!! We could not... Posted by Newnan Police Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

The driver has been charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and injury by accident.

"I have a few choice words that I would love to say to this guy, but personally I can’t comprehend doing this to somebody and just leaving them," said Logan.

There is a long road of recovery ahead for 54-year-old Scott Gray, with many surgeries and physical therapy ahead.

His kids haven’t been able to see him yet, but he’s let them know he is feeling all the love over video from the hospital.

"He can’t speak because he is intubated but he kept touching his heart and pointing to me so that was really nice to see," said Payton.

Both Payton and Logan said when they do get to see their dad in person they’re going to give him a big ole hug. If Gray is in good enough condition, he is expected to have another surgery at Emory on Thursday to repair his femur.