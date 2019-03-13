Several buildings were evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday morning near the campus of Georgia College and State University.

Michael Baker with GCSU Public Safety says construction crews accidentally hit a gas line.

This is the second evacuation for a gas leak in a month at the same location.

Baker says thanks to the recent experience on February 21, the response Wednesday morning was much quicker and smoother.

The affected buildings include Bell Hall, Porter Hall, Herty Hall, and the Health Sciences building. Those are near McIntosh and Wilkinson Streets.