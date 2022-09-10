A Security Guard got shot during his shift at Rodeo Bar and Grill.

MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant.

Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar.

While the people were leaving, shots were fired and hit the 46-year-old man who was taken to Atrium Health with a head injury.

The man is currently in critical condition.

Bibb Sheriff says no one else was hurt during the shooting.

The Bibb Sheriff Office knows of two male suspects but doesn't have the names at this time.