MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant.
Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar.
While the people were leaving, shots were fired and hit the 46-year-old man who was taken to Atrium Health with a head injury.
The man is currently in critical condition.
Bibb Sheriff says no one else was hurt during the shooting.
The Bibb Sheriff Office knows of two male suspects but doesn't have the names at this time.
They are still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact their office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.