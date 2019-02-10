Macon-born rock ‘n'roll architect Little Richard could’ve been handling applications for Georgia’s soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat when he topped the charts with his 1958 smash hit, “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

A few days ago, Gov. Brian Kemp said he wanted people interested in filling the unexpired term of Georgia’s senior U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson to submit applications for the position. Isakson plans to retire Dec. 31 for health reasons. When a senator leaves office before his or her term is over, the law says the governor shall appoint someone to the position until the next general election -- which is November 2020.

In the past, the governor would discuss the situation with advisers and party officials, then make the appointment. But Kemp broke with tradition and asked interested people to submit applications.

And “Good golly Miss Molly,” applications have been arriving in mass every day. So far, more than 500 people have put together resumes, explaining how their experiences and political savvy best fit the needs of “hard-working Georgians.”

Applicants include perennial candidates, political gadflies, doctors, lawyers, pilots and people who now hold state or federal offices.

Earlier this week, Georgia’s House Speaker Pro Temp Jan Jones dropped her name in the application hopper. Jackie Gingrich Cushman – daughter of former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and current Fox News Republican pundit – applied as well.

Kemp didn’t list a cutoff date, so there could a few hundred more applicamts before he shuts the process down. It isn’t known how many applicants will be interviewed or given serious consideration.

While the application committee reviews senatorial applications, the Republican National Committee saturates mail boxes of Georgia voters with its 2019 Congressional District Census.

“Winning the 2020 Presidential Election is going to take a massive grassroots effort all across American,” begins the introductory letter that accompanies the survey. “The future of our Nation – and the Republican Party – is at stake. Whoever wins the battle for the White House and control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will ultimately determine the course of our country for decades to come.”

Political profile questions range from your party identification and whether you support President Trump to if you think Trump is leading the country in the right direction while Democrats are putting “their political interest ahead of the good of our country?”

In the domestic issues section, the GOP wants to know if you think Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a “market-based health care system and “Health Savings Accounts that would allow Americans to control their own medical care?”

The district census also contains a nine-question survey on national defense, which asks whether you support fully funding “a massive defense shield” and sending ground troops to destroy ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

In the certification and reply section, the Republican National Committee gets to the bottom line. “Can the RNC count on your help to re-elect President Trump and Republican candidates up and down the ballot as we fight to Keep America Great?” If so, the committee will accept donations from $25 to $1,000 and more.

A prompt reply is expected.

If the RNC doesn’t get that prompt reply, you’ll get a second 2019 Congressional District Census survey from the organization, questioning why you haven’t returned the first one. A contribution might stop the mailings. It would certainly please Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.