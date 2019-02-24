ARVADA, Colo. — There was a tragic crash on Interstate 70 just west of the Morrison exit. It served as an example that you can lose everything in an instant to Trish Rael.

"I woke up 11 days later with no leg, no husband, multiple broken bones. It didn't seem real to me, you know," said Rael.

On July 30, the Arvada resident and Allen, her husband, were riding their motorcycle into the mountains like they had numerous times. But this time, her husband ran into the guardrail. He died at the scene.

"And, all I remember, flipping over. I flipped through the air 80 feet through the air and I remember flipping like that and then I remember leaves in my hair," Rael said. "A little tree probably is what saved my life in the middle of the highway."

A tree saved her life but broke her body. She lost her leg and nearly lost her arm.

"Broken bones in my back. I had eight broken bones, broken ribs and a punctured lung and a traumatic brain injury," Rael said. "That's why I can't remember."

She'll never forget her husband Allen, a former Marine who survived the Battle of Khe Sanh in Vietnam, known as the bloodiest battle of the war. He was a loving grandfather, she said, who left behind 13 grandchildren.

"We took care of all our kids and grandkids, still do," Rael said.

She can still smile despite all her troubles which include mounting medical bills that she expects to total more than a million dollars. She is also four months overdue on her mortgage.

"It's really tough. Yeah, it is," she said. "I mean there's a lot of times you just don't even feel like getting out of bed if you can get out of bed. It's really hard."

Her neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to help with her expenses. If you want to find out more about it, please click here.

For all she lost on I-70, the things she has left are her sense of humor and a determination that she won't be beaten by a tragedy on I-70.

"I just have to do it, you know," Rael said.

