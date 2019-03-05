FORSYTH, Ga. — "She was Nancy. She was everything. She was so strong and knowledgeable about everything. She had been nursing for over 45 years."

Chasatie Whitley and Crystal Trusty say Nancy Skinner's kind touch, helping hand, and willingness to listen made Saturday morning's news gut-wrenching.

"She spent her life dedicated to other people," says Trusty.

The sheriff's office says Skinner was headed down High Falls Road near Marty's Transmission on her way to work. When, another car heading toward her crossed over the line and hit Skinner head on.

The other driver suffered minor injuries, but Skinner died at the scene. The news shocked Skinner's co-workers at Monroe County hospital.

"It's also a individual loss. I mean even to each individual that has worked with her, because she is Nancy. She's our family, she's our friend, it's just devastating," says Trusty.

Whitley says when you work in a small hospital, everyone is like family.

"She always brought everybody donuts, she would get taco party packs, gummy bears, she really took care of not only her patients, but her coworkers also." Skinner's co-workers say she was a nurse that patients always remembered, and now someone they will never forget.

"Of course the patients that knew her have shared memories of her as well, so she is still here, even though physically she is not," says Whitley.

Skinner's memory lives on.

"Pass something in the hallway that makes me think about her something or something that we've talked about or joked about," says Trusty.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are still looking into the wreck, and trying to determine if charges will be made against the other driver.