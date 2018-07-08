RIVERDALE, Ga. -- The family of a 17-year-old girl is mourning after she was killed allegedly by her child's father in an attempted murder-suicide.

The family of Doumba Sannoh are heartbroken and devastated over the tragedy.

Clayton County Police went to a home on Briar Crest Court in Riverdale around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Doumba's family told police the 19-year-old father of her 8-month-old child came to the home, and the two were downstairs talking. Her family members heard the gunfire and went downstairs to see what happened.

"I couldn't believe it," Cecilla Collier, Doumba's aunt, said. "Doumba was just over the other day."

The senior at Riverdale High had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

"She's our beauty queen. She's our everything."

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man allegedly shot the girl before turning the gun on himself. Both were taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said there was an active order of protection obtained against the 19-year-old in February through the Fulton County Court system. Doumba's family said he somehow was able to sneak into the home through the garage.

"The mom heard two shots. 'Pow, Pow'," Collier said.

She called out to Doumba, but there was not answer.

"When she came out, she ran downstairs and she saw two people lying on the floor," Collier said.

Doumba's family claims she wanted to end the relationship.

"We got a restraining order because the boy was causing too much trouble." On Monday, police said the 19-year-old was still listed in critical condition. Their child was placed in the care of family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her family.

