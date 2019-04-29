MACON, Ga. — Macon and Hancock counties have each lost more than one out of every 10 people who lived there eight years ago.

Not far behind them are Pulaski, Dooly, Twiggs and Taylor counties, who have all lost hundreds of residents since the last federal census in 2010.

Updated numbers released by the U.S. Census this month shows that rural Central Georgia is continuing to lose population. That continues their trend of the past decade.

Four counties bucked the trend: Houston County, which has gained more than 15,000 people since 2010, Monroe and Putnam counties, and Wheeler County, which is home to a large private federal prison.

Every other county in the area lost ground, including several that were among the state's fastest-shrinking counties.

Houston, with 155,469 people and Bibb, with 153,095, remain the region's two largest counties. Bibb County lost 2,700 people -- the most of any county in the region, but at a lower percentage drop than most others.

Here are the county-by-count Census estimates:

Houston County

2010 Census: 139,914

2018 estimate: 155,469

Gain: 15,555

Change: +11.1%

Wheeler County

2010 Census: 7,421

2018 estimate:7,879

Gain: 458

Change: +6.2%

Monroe County

2010 Census: 26,173

2018 estimate: 27,520

Gain: 1,347

Change: +5.1%

Putnam County

2010 Census: 21,218

2018 estimate: 21,809

Gain: 591

Change: +2.8%

Jones County

2010 Census: 28,667

2018 estimate: 28,616

Loss: 51

Change: -0.2%

Treutlen County

2010 Census: 6,881

2018 estimate: 6,809

Loss: 72

Change: -1%

Peach County

2010 Census: 27,688

2018 estimate: 27,297

Loss: 391

Change: -1.4%

Bleckley County

2010 Census: 13,063

2018 estimate: 12,838

Loss: 225

Change: -1.7%

Bibb County

2010 Census: 155,795

2018 estimate:153,095

Loss: 2,700

Change: -1.7%

Baldwin County

2010 Census: 45,840

2018 estimate: 44,823

Loss: 1,017

Change: -2.2%

Laurens County

2010 Census: 48,445

2018 estimate: 47,325

Loss: 1,120

Change: -2.3%

Crawford County

2010 Census: 12,630

2018 estimate: 12,318

Loss: 312

Change: -2.5%

Johnson County

2010 Census: 9,972

2018 estimate: 9,708

Loss: 264

Change: -2.6%

Telfair County

2010 Census: 16,490

2018 estimate: 15,876

Loss: 614

Change: -3.7%

Washington County

2010 Census: 21,183

2018 estimate: 20,386

Loss: 797

Change: -3.8%

Wilcox County

2010 Census: 9,256

2018 estimate: 8,812

Loss: 444

Change: -4.8%

Dodge County

2010 Census: 21,797

2018 estimate: 20,705

Loss: 1,092

Change: -5%

Wilkinson County

2010 Census: 9,568

2018 estimate: 9,036

Loss: 532

Change: -5.6%

Pulaski County

2010 Census: 12,002

2018 estimate: 11,069

Loss: -933

Change: -7.8%

Dooly County

2010 Census: 14,923

2018 estimate: 13,706

Loss: 1,217

Change: -8.2%

Twiggs County

2010 Census: 9,022

2018 estimate: 8,188

Loss: 834

Change: -9.2%

Taylor County

2010 Census: 8,910

2018 estimate: 8,039

Loss: 871

Change: -9.8%

Macon County

2010 Census: 14,743

2018 estimate: 13,143

Loss: 1,600

Change: -10.9%

Hancock County