COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County sheriff's deputies were puzzled this week after they set up a speeding stakeout on a road but only caught one person.

Then they found out why.

Deputies said on Facebook they had been asked by residents to set up an operation at Golden Gate Estates to catch speeders. After a significant amount of time and a steady flow of traffic, instead of the several drivers they expected to catch, they had only found one.

As they left the area, they found out why drivers were behaving. About a quarter-mile before where the operation was set up, someone had put up a sign that said "POLICE AHEAD."

Deputies took the incident in stride.

"Well played, Anonymous Sign Artist. Well played," the Facebook post said.

