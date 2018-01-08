A group of sisters is on a mission to find their long-lost sister who was adopted at birth out of Jacksonville, Florida 21 years ago.

"I just want to get to know her," said Kylia Johnson, sister. "I just want to smother her with the love she missed out on for 21 years."

Johnson posted on Twitter saying she and her sisters Elexus Johnson and Taianna Boston are searching for a girl who was born on Jan. 2, 1997 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

She said their birth mom, Salena Boston gave her the name Aysha (pronounced Asia) Monet, but believes her name could have changed.

"She was given up for adoption to give her a better life," Salena Boston said.

Johnson said Aysha was adopted by a couple who lived in Jupiter, Florida at the time. She said her adopted father was a policeman and her adopted mother was a teacher.

Mom gave us her blessing to go digging. 😍 Also sent me this:



Born as Aysha (misspelled as “Asia” throughout the paperwork🙄) Monet Johnson @ St. Vincent’s Hospital. 6lbs 7 oz, 20" long.



Here’s the baby pics of her. pic.twitter.com/BNGerrUw4C — 2/22🤘🏾 (@Sorry_ButIDGAF) July 29, 2018

"She looks JUST like me and Lex based off her baby pic," Johnson tweeted.

Okay Twitter, these are my sisters and I. We literally couldn’t get any closer. We are on a mission to find our sister who was adopted at birth. Finding her would honestly mean everything to us. I know it’s a stretch but a simple RT could really help us out!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ABV8JPmshX — 2/22🤘🏾 (@Sorry_ButIDGAF) July 29, 2018

Kylia Johnson currently lives in Tallahassee. Tajianna Boston lives in Orlando.

"Ashya is a year older than me and a year younger than Kylia," Tajianna Boston said.

The oldest, Elexus Johnson, and her mother live in Jacksonville.

"I do have mixed emotions," Salena Johnson said. "I wonder if she knows she's adopted. I wonder if she's going to feel a certain kind of way because she was given up for adoption."

The sisters tell First Coast News they understand their biological sister might not want to reconnect, but asks anyone who might know where she is, to contact First Coast News.

