WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city leaders control a budget that totals close to $100 million and some skeptical people in the International City are now calling for a close examination of how that money is managed.

The city received its standard annual budget audit last week. Conducted by the accounting firm Nichols, Cauley & Associates, the report found the city's books to be largely clean.

However, some people, including the Enough is Enough in Warner Robins Facebook page with several thousand followers and a group of prominent faith leaders -- want another, more stringent examination of the city's finances.

"It's very important because it will show us where our monies are going and how we're spending," said Bishop Harvey Bee of Christian Fellowship Church.

Their concerns are varied and occasionally vague, but tend to focus on what they say is the possibility some city funds are unaccounted for.

According to an accounting industry academic journal, a forensic audit brings a heightened level of scrutiny and "uses technology to identify suspicious activities."

Mayor Randy Toms says he's not intimidated by a stringent audit.

"I'm in favor of anything that shows the City of Warner Robins is being ran above board and we are trying to work with different organizations to come up with the best way to be stewards of the money that we're trusted with," he said.

When asked directly if he would support a forensic audit, he said he "would not be opposed to that."

Over the phone, Councilman Tim Thomas echoed that point.

"If they want a forensic audit, I would certainly support it," he said.

Councilmen Daron Lee and Keith Lauritsen also said they supported the idea of a forensic audit, though Lee made clear he does not expect it to reveal any criminal activity.

Councilman Larry Curtis said he supported an audit but did not immediately make clear if that support extended to a forensic audit.

Councilman Clifford Holmes declined to comment, saying he was still gathering information.

Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins could not be reached for comment.

