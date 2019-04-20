Hundreds of people filled Historic Ingleside Village on Saturday for the first ever Mimosa Festival.

The bubbles were flowing as people went bar to bar to try the different flavors the festival had to offer..

Each mimosa was $6.00, and those who bought a bottomless ticket early got a souveneir glass for free to fill throughout the day.

Live music helped keep the day bright, even when the weather wasn’t.

The event was sold out before the doors opened, so without a ticket, there was no entry.

About 2,000 were expected to attend, and it ended at 5 p.m.