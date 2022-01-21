Mom shares story of son's life before his suicide death: He was considered 'different' and he was bullied

Monique Davis strives to spread positivity through her son's foundation because that's what he would want her to do.

They saw him as 'different'

The Alabama native's story is one of dozens that a team of investigative journalists with 11Alive found during its investigation into why young Black children are dying by suicide at rates two-times higher than their white peers in America.

"I raised Jamari and his brother to love others as God loves you. I feel I taught my son to love others but some individuals didn't love him back," said Davis.

But for Monique Davis, these months represent the grief she feels after losing her 10-year-old son, Jamari Terrell Williams, to suicide on Oct 11, 2017.

Early fall through winter months are usually a time of joy and excitement for families. From football season, to spending quality time with loved ones, to holiday festivities -- it's a time that brings people together.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Jamari was talented and gifted. The 10-year-old was active in his church and community, he excelled in school as an Honor Roll student and his one true passion in life was dancing.

But his love for performing on stage ended up being the source of some of the bullying he endured, according to his mother.

"Jamari was a positive child who loved everyone regardless. Jamari was targeted for many different reasons. He was bullied because he was a boy and a dancer," she said.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Davis said she noticed Jamari wasn't himself.

"Unfortunately Jamari was considered different to many and was bullied," she said. "He mentioned wanting to change his appearance and was more quiet than usual."

The 10-year-old's mother said she was prepared to go to the school to address her concerns but never had the chance. Davis said Jamari died by suicide a day before that opportunity arrived.