Atlanta journalist who stumbled on Trump electors meeting subpoenaed in 2020 election case

George Chidi, who publishes the Atlanta Objective, is the first person who publicly said they were asked to testify before Fulton County jurors in the case

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An independent Atlanta journalist who observed a 2020 meeting where 16 Republicans signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won in Georgia has been asked to testify in front of Fulton County grand jurors who could indict the former president and his allies, according to documents reviewed by 11Alive.

George Chidi shared images of his two subpoenas in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday evening. The journalist said his testimony is required between Aug. 7 and Aug. 31. Chidi also wrote about his subpoenas in an article for The Intercept, an online news publication. 11Alive has also obtained a copy of the subpoenas.

Chidi wrote that he has subpoenas for both of the Fulton County grand juries meeting this court term. One panel meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other meets on Thursdays and Fridays.

The journalist previously testified about the elector scheme before a special purpose grand jury investigating potential election interference.

"I am reviewing my legal options with retained counsel," Chidi wrote in the Intercept. "But I expect to testify, as before, after receiving assurances that I will not be compelled to offer information outside of the narrow issue of election interference and my observations on December 14, 2020."

Chidi observed a meeting of 16 Republicans who were selected to serve as presidential electors if Donald Trump won the state of Georgia. The electors are:

David Shafer

Joseph Brannan

James "Ken" Carroll

Vikki Townsend Consiglio

Carolyn Hall Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Kay Godwin

David G. Hanna

Mark W. Hennesy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Cathleen Alston Latham

Daryl Moody

Brad Carver

Shaw Still

C.B. Yadav

The group met at the state capitol on the same day Georgia's Democratic presidential electors cast Electoral College ballots for Joe Biden.

Chidi stumbled upon the meeting. He said he was kicked out of the room and lied to about the purpose of the meeting.

"The Republicans threw me out of the room moments after I entered, camera phone in hand, going live on Facebook," Chidi wrote in The Intercept. "When I asked what kind of gathering they were having, they told me it was an 'education meeting.' As it turns out, Donald Trump’s election team had sent an email the previous night, instructing the group to maintain 'complete secrecy.'"

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election investigation expanded, the acts of the electors came under greater scrutiny. Evidence obtained by the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and other investigative bodies suggests the elector scheme was part of a larger plot to keep Trump in power.

At least half of the Georgia electors have accepted immunity deals from prosecutors, according to court documents. Attorneys for former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer have argued in recent weeks that the electors' actions were "constitutionally protected."

Georgia's Trump electors took the same actions as Hawaii's 1960 Democratic presidential electors, the attorneys wrote in a letter to Willis earlier this month.

In that election, John F. Kennedy had already secured enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency, but Richard Nixon was declared the winner in Hawaii by 140 votes.

Democrats challenged the results, and a court-ordered recount was ongoing. With the results disputed, both electors met and sent their ballots to Congress. The recount found that Kennedy won by 115 votes, and the state's electoral votes went to Kennedy.

In Georgia, a legal challenge filed by Trump and Shafer was still pending when the electors met, and the 16 Republicans were acting on the advice of legal counsel, Shafer's attorneys said.