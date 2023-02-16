13Investigates: Former Macon gang member talks how gangs operate and how he got out

Example video title will go here for this video

Lataurus Oliver says he was in a gang for more than 17 years. He says his final arrest was his wake-up call.

'It was a business' :

Lataurus Oliver walks the road he grew up on, bringing up memories of how he went from a 15-year-old kid to a superior in one of Macon's gangs, the Gangster Disciples.

Oliver says he would move unit to unit in one of Macon's Housing Authority communities, Anthony Homes on Eisenhower Parkway.

"You had about 10 Gangster Disciples on the street alone. Five on this side of the road. Five on that side," Oliver says, pointing to units in the neighborhood.

Oliver says he was 15 when he started talking to gang members. He says the man that recruited him was about 10 years older.

"I saw all the popularity that these guys were getting, and all the girls and the money, cars that they were getting… by just being in the gang," he said.

Oliver says the gang talked about all the benefits of joining but never the number of times Oliver would be in and out of jail and caught up in violence on the streets.

He says by age 17, the gang was his life. He had dropped out of school. He began recruiting other gang members as young as 11-year-olds.

Oliver says he was dealing drugs through the gang to get "fast money" while he worked at a fast-food chain.

He says he was expected to meet with the gang daily and where their colors-- black and white.

"So every day, get up, put on your colors, go meet your superiors. And then you meet up and see what activity for the day is. Whether we were going to do a drive-by... or what head drug dealer we going to go see today... to get the best deal to sell drugs," Oliver said.

"It was a business?" 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb asked.