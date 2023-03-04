'The gun don't make the decision we do': Stepmom mourns the loss of second son lost to gun violence

A Macon stepmom is mourning the loss of her two sons both lost to gun violence. She's begging for the violence to stop

MACON, Ga. — A Macon stepmom is mourning the loss of her two sons both lost to gun violence. She's begging for the violence to stop.

Chiquita Flowers is the stepmom of 26-years-old Donmeico and 16-years-old Hakeem Flowers. She says she never thought her two sons would die this way.

Flowers would like to see more things for kids to do in Macon to get them off the streets and away from violence.

"Give them something to do. Give them something to go to. Give them something to look forward to," Flowers said.

Donmeico Flowers was shot and killed early Saturday in the Fort Hill neighborhood. According to Coroner Leon Jones, he was shot after a fight broke out.

Flowers says neither son was a gang member.

"I'm just glad they weren't that type because they had structure at home. So, whatever they got into outside in the streets that is what they learned from the streets," Flowers said.

Donmeico graduated from Southwest High School and worked in construction.

Flowers says Donmeico loved being around his friends.

"When he was killed he was with his friends. Possibly killed by one of his friends," Flowers said.

She says he died after breaking up a fight and he wasn't known to have a gun with him.

"The gun don't make the decision we do. As people we should make better decisions as that because you don't know who you're hurting when you shoot someone," Flowers said.

Donmeico's brother Hakeem died in June 2022. It happened on the 2300 block of Mason Street in west Macon. A 29-year-old man is charged with killing him.

"Justice was got for Hakeem and I know it's going to be got for Donmeico. He knew too many people. He was good to too many people," Flowers said.

Brandi Cleveland, Donmeico's fiancé, says she's hurt as well.

"He wasn't nobody that you just had to be around, you got to have your gun around. You could leave your money out around him. You could leave anything around him, Meico, it won't get touched," Cleveland said.