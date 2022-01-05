Former President Jimmy Carter issues comments on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

"Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss," Carter wrote.

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is concerned about the state of the nation.

In an opinion article published Wednesday in the New York Times regarding the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the Capitol, Carter shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for Americans one year after the violent breach.

The strongly worded article is titled, "Jimmy Carter: I fear for our democracy."

It details his feelings about the insurrection, calling it a moment that "threatened our democracy," and what he explained as the ongoing political divide in the country.

He went on to share how politicians across the country, including Georgia, his home state, have leveraged citizens' distrust in the laws supposedly enacted to empower partisan legislatures in order to intervene in election processes.

"They seek to win by any means," Carter said.

Carter concludes, sharing a grim outlook for the future of America if the U.S. doesn't push for reforms that ensure election security and resist the polarization that's beginning to shape the essence of the country.

"Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss," the former president wrote.

Moreover, Carter emphasizes Americans must revisit, and agree, on the fundamental principles in which the country was founded on.

He went on to propose citizens in the U.S. should find a way to acquiesce.