DA Fani Willis gives more insight into decision over Trump Georgia election investigation

Willis said she's keeping her promise to give the American people an answer by Sept. 1.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is speaking just ahead of potential charges being filed against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

It's still unclear if Trump will be charged by D.A. Willis, but 11Alive is getting a little more insight into what we can expect in the coming days after speaking with Willis at a back-to-school event in Sandy Springs.

Willis said her back-to-school events are her favorite time of the year. And it's bringing her joy before the big decisions she has to make in the next few weeks.

"I was a single mom," Willis said. "And I can remember at the beginning of school years, that's one more financial hit. We want to relieve that stress for parents."

Mother-of-three Amiria Otiti said she hadn't even started back-to-school shopping yet. However, events like this take the load off.

"It helps tremendously because everything is priced high," Otiti said. "And anything I can do to save, I want to save."

Willis was all smiles giving away free school supplies at Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs, but after this, it's back to business. While the kids prepare for school, Willis is preparing for a potential indictment of former President Trump and his allies for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

"Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I'm making," Willis said. "And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm."

She didn't give many details, but Willis said another way she's preparing is by upping security. She explained she wrote a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat.

"I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe," Willis said.

That includes the grand jury.

"I'm not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm's way," Willis said.

Willis said she's holding true to her commitment to giving the American people an answer by Sep. 1. This could be Trump's third indictment case of the year.

Saturday students got what they needed to do their homework. And Willis said she's doing hers too.

"The work is accomplished," Willis said, "We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."

Willis has blocked off much of August for her team to work remotely, asking judges not to schedule trials or in-person hearings from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.