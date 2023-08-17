New poll shows Georgia voters don't support a plea deal for Trump

Democrats especially want to see the former president go to trial on Fulton County charges

ATLANTA — An exclusive 11Alive poll, conducted by Survey USA, indicates Georgia voters mostly oppose a plea deal in the Fulton County RICO case targeting former president Donald Trump.

Though no plea deal has been discussed publicly, prosecutors are almost always motivated to at least consider plea deals for criminal defendants because such deals save time and money and guarantee at least a measure of justice.

Could that happen in the case of Fulton Co v. Trump?

"I would rather him do a plea agreement," a Republican-leaning Cobb voter who only identified himself as Eros told 11Alive.

Some voters said that a trial of Trump would only divide the country even more than it already is. The former president himself has vowed to appear in court and fight.

"He wants to prove everyone wrong and become president again. So I don’t think his pride would allow him to plead guilty," said Beth Carter of Midtown, a Democratic-leaning voter.

Richard Holloway is a Republican from Lithia Springs who welcomes a Trump trial because he thinks it will exonerate him.

"I’m for Trump. Go Trump. 'Know what I mean?' Good luck (with the effort to convict him)," Holloway said.

Should Donald Trump stand trial on these charges? Or should he attempt to reach a plea agreement?

55% Stand Trial

21% Reach a Plea Agreement

24% Not Sure

"It would depend on the details of the plea," said Leelt Ermias of Atlanta, who said she's not a fan of the former president.

Prosecutors have the flexibility to make plea agreements beyond typical probation or sentencing terms, such as having a defendant agree to counseling or banishment from a jurisdiction.

"Imposing a requirement that the person never run for public office again could be a condition that could be part of a negotiated plea," said Clint Rucker, a longtime Fulton County prosecutor now in private practice.