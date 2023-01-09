Who has entered a plea in the Georgia election RICO case? | List

This means they would not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the case.

Several of the 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have waived their arraignments in Fulton County in the case that grand jurors brought against them over the 2020 election.

This means they would not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case. Here is a list of who has waived their arraignment and how they pleaded to charges.

List of Georgia election RICO defendants who have waived arraignment and their pleas

Donald Trump : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea The former president is accused of violating several state laws and faces 13 charges. One of the moments that put Georgia in the spotlight after the election was a leaked phone call between Trump and the Georgia secretary of state, where Trump mentioned he wanted to "find 11,780 votes."

Kenneth Chesebro : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A little-known attorney, Fulton County prosecutors allege that Chesebro worked with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party, including then-chairman David Shafer, to have 16 Republicans meet at the Georgia State Capitol to sign Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. Chesebro faces seven charges related to his role in the plan.

Ray Smith: Waives arraignment; Enters not guilty plea An attorney working with the Trump team, he faces 12 charges stemming from the Trump elector plot and election fraud claims that he pushed during a meeting in front of state lawmakers.

Jenna Ellis : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A former Trump attorney, Ellis also attended the Dec. 3, 2020, Georgia Senate hearing where Trump allies claimed voter fraud handed the election to Biden. Ellis also authored two memos sent to Trump and others stating that Pence should ignore electoral college votes from certain battleground states, including Georgia. Ellis faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer tied to the elector plot.

Sidney Powell : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A former federal prosecutor, Powell joined the legal team formed to challenge the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf. Powell was also involved in the alleged election data breach in Coffee County, Georgia, according to a court filing seeking her testimony. Powell coordinated with Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to allegedly copy the data. She faces seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

Trevian Kutti: Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea The one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, Kutti, was also involved in the alleged Freeman pressure plot. Kutti faces charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings as well as influencing witnesses.

Scott Hall: Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea An Atlanta-area businessman, Hall faces seven charges related to the accessing and copying of election data in Coffee County.



Other defendants

John Eastman : A member of the Trump legal team, Eastman was a key player in the plot to have Trump supporters pose as presidential electors in battleground states, including Georgia. Eastman faces nine charges, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Cathy Latham : The former GOP chair of Coffee County, Latham was one of the 16 Trump electors. She also played a key role in the Coffee County data breach. Video reviewed by 11Alive shows former Cathy Latham, a former Coffee County GOP chairwoman and fake Trump elector, escorting operatives working with Powell through the county’s election office in early January 2021. They accessed and copied state software and election data. She faces 11 charges tied to both.

David Shafer: The former Georgia GOP chair, Shafer faces eight charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery. Shafer led the meeting of fake Trump electors at the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

Rudy Giuliani : A former Trump attorney, he's facing 13 charges. Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.

Harrison Floyd: The executive director of a national campaign coalition called Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was also involved in the alleged plot to pressure Freeman. Floyd faces three charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.

Mark Meadows : Trump's former chief of staff, Meadows faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. The charge is tied to the Jan. 2, 2021 Trump-Raffensperger call.

Michael Roman: A Philadelphia GOP campaign operative, Roman was director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He faces seven charges, including multiple conspiracy charges. The charges stem from several events, including his alleged role in the Trump elector scheme.

Shawn Still: A current Georgia state Senator Still was the secretary of the fake Trump elector meeting. He faces seven charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery.

Misty Hampton aka Emily Misty Hayes: The election director in Coffee County, the data copying occurred under her watch. Hampton faces seven charges.

Robert Cheeley: A Georgia attorney, Cheeley faces 10 charges, primarily stemming from his alleged role in the alternate elector scheme and the presentation of false fraud claims to Georgia state senators. He was also charged with perjury.

Jeffrey Clark: A former Trump DOJ official, Clark worked to keep the former president in power. Clark faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

Stephen Lee: A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee went to the home of Fulton election worker Ruby Freeman and threatened her. He allegedly pressured Freeman to admit she committed election fraud. Lee faces five charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.

