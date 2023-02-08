'I feel more sorrow' | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger reacts to Trump's latest indictment

Raffensperger said he was not surprised to hear the indictment news but disappointed.

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke out for the first time Wednesday since a federal grand jury handed down an indictment against Donald Trump which included a lot about an infamous call between the secretary of elections and the former president.

The secretary said he wasn't surprised by the indictment, but disappointed that it's come to this, “I feel more sorrow for our country that we’re going through this."

The Republican said he has leaned on his faith over the last two years.

“My faith was deep to begin with so you just lean into it and lean into your family, and really lean into the values that your family raised you by and it all works out," explained Raffensperger.

He remained tight lip about the special grand jury proceedings in Fulton County and whether he or anyone in his office would be subpoenaed.

They don’t let us know what they’re going to do. So just like you, we’ll wait and see," added Raffensperger.

He did express his sympathy for the people of Georgia and the time this case has taken away from other important issues.

“We have big issues that we need to deal with and we should be building a unified team," said the secretary.

He also added that he is anticipating a contentious 2024 election cycle, and he is taking the time to make sure the people of Georgia get an accurate and fair election.