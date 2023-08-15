This is when Former President Donald Trump must turn himself in | Georgia indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news conference Monday night that those indicted have until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender themselves.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a historic move, a Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on charges that he criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 election, setting the stage for a lengthy legal fight under the state's wide-reaching racketeering statute.

When is Former President Donald Trump turning himself in?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news conference Monday night that those indicted have until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender themselves. She will push for a trial date to be set within six months.

Key takeaways on the charges:

A total of 41 counts, with varying charges against each defendant.

All defendants were charged with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

Count One lists 161 acts that establish a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's election.

Charges range from false statements and solicitation to harassment and obstruction.

Key charges include solicitation of state officials, creation of fake electors, and attempts to influence the Department of Justice and Vice President Pence.

Allegations also involve the unlawful breach of election equipment.

Specifically, what are Trump's charges?