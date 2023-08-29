Harrison Floyd gets bond in Georgia 2020 election case but will remain in jail through Wednesday

Floyd was the only one of the 19 defendants who remained in custody beyond simple booking.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.

Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump, was granted a $100,000 bond after spending five days at the Fulton County Jail on charges that he criminally interfered in the 2020 Presidential election.

His lawyers stayed at the jail until around 10 p.m. Tuesday but left after all details of the bond couldn't be worked out. They told 11Alive's Dawn White that Floyd is expected to be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday.



Floyd's $100,000 consent bond order was approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee Tuesday afternoon. Floyd was the only one of the case's 19 defendants who did not negotiate a bond amount before surrendering to law enforcement.

Christopher I. Kachouroff, one of Floyd's attorneys, told 11Alive that he hopes to have Floyd out of jail "within the next two hours." Fulton County jail records show that Floyd is still in custody.

Floyd faces three charges, including influencing witnesses. Prosecutors allege that Floyd participated in the pressure campaign to get Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to falsely confess to committing election fraud. He is accused of recruiting Illinois pastor Stephen Lee to arrange a meeting with Freeman and Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti. Floyd, Lee and Kutti were all indicted for their alleged roles.

Floyd was arrested Thursday and denied bond Friday by Fulton Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson. During Friday's hearing, she cited a charge Floyd received after he allegedly assaulted an FBI agent earlier this year as a reason for denying bond. The agent was attempting to serve Floyd with a subpoena tied to the U.S. Justice Department's Trump investigation.

"I got on a plane, I voluntarily came here, I am already here on federal pretrial supervision," Floyd said during Friday's hearing. "I had no issues on being on pretrial supervision, there is no way I'm a flight risk, I showed up here before the president was here."