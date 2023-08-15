Indictment Takeaways: Former President Donald Trump, 18 others charged in RICO case over Georgia 2020 election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An indictment handed down on Tuesday in Georgia charging, Former President Trump and 18 other individuals in connection with alleged attempts to overturn the state 2020 election results.
Other notable names include former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The indictment sheds light on the accused's roles and actions.
Here are the key people involved:
Former Donald Trump Allies Included in Indictment
- Attorney John Eastman
- Attorney Jenna Ellis
- Attorney Sydney Powell
- Attorney Kenneth Chesebro
- Attorney Ray Smith
- Michael Roman-- Director of Election Day operations on Trump's 2020 campaign
- Jeffery Clark-- Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division
Fake Electors Included in Indictment
- Former State GOP Leader David Shafer
- Former GOP Coffee County Party head Cathy Latham
- State Senator Shawn Still -- Who is the only current elected official on the list
Activists connected to Coffee County Included in Indictment
- Misty Hampton-- Coffee County Elections Supervisor
- Scott Hall-- Bail Bondsman
Activists who allegedly pressured Ruby Freeman
- Willie Floyd III-- Leader of "Black Voices for Trump"
- Stephen Lee-- A pastor from Illinois
- Trevian Kutti-- A former Kayne Publicist who's accused of pressuring election workers
Other
- Attorney Robert Cheeley
Key takeaways on the charges:
- A total of 41 counts, with varying charges against each defendant.
- All defendants were charged with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).
- Count One lists 161 acts that establish a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's election.
- Charges range from false statements and solicitation to harassment and obstruction.
- Key charges include solicitation of state officials, creation of fake electors, and attempts to influence the Department of Justice and Vice President Pence.
- Allegations also involve the unlawful breach of election equipment.
Specifically, what are Trump's charges?
- Former President Trump faces 13 charges in total.
- Charges include solicitation of oath violation by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, false statements, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, and more.
- Events Trump is accused of include claiming victory on Election Day, involvement in the fake elector's scheme, making calls to officials, and filing false documents.
What about the unidentified co-conspirators?
- The indictment includes 30 unidentified co-conspirators involved in events but not charged with crimes.
- These individuals are not named at present, though their roles are discernible to some extent.