Gov. Kemp issues executive order creating review commission for Sen. Shawn Still's seat

ATLANTA — A Georgia senator facing charges in Fulton County's election RICO case is now under review to see if he's fit to keep his role within the state's General Assembly.

Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still has been criminally indicted for interfering in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. He faces seven charges, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act and forgery in the first degree. He is the only co-defendant who currently holds office.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Friday to create a review commission to determine if the charges against Still "related to and adversely affects the administration of his office," the order reads.

Attorney General Chris Carr, Sen. Steve Gooch, Rep. Chuck Efstration have been appointed to the review commission, per the executive order, and will have to deliver a written report to the governor within 14 days. Kemp, however, can give the panel an extension to finish the report.

Under Georgia law, Kemp is required to wait 14 days before appointing a commission that will review the indictment and is charged with appointing the panel. Kemp said he received the indictment on Aug. 16.

The review commission can recommend Still's suspension but it will be up to the governor to make the final call. The suspension would last until the case is settled or until Still's term ends — whichever event comes first.

Still was one of 16 Trump supporters who signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. He served as secretary of the Trump elector group.

Still's state Senate term began in 2023. He represents the 48th district, which includes portions of north Fulton, south Forsyth, and northwest Gwinnett.