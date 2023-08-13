Ahead of potential Trump indictment, subpoenaed witnesses share thoughts ahead of testimony

Former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Atlanta independent journalist George Chidi announced they found out they will testify in the Trump election probe.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The two witnesses that have been subpoenaed to testify before a Fulton County grand jury that could potentially indict Former President Donald Trump and his allies for interfering with the 2020 election are sharing their thoughts ahead of the big day.

Former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Atlanta independent journalist George Chidi announced that they got the call Saturday.

Chidi said he hadn't heard anything since he was subpoenaed in late July. So, Saturday's call came as a surprise.

"So, I was at a movie. I thought, you know, it's Saturday. What's the worst that can happen?" Chidi said, "I had to walk out of the theatre."

Duncan confirmed the same on X, formally known as Twitter.

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

"Let's hear the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Donald Trump's actions and the surrounding cast of characters around him," Duncan told CNN.

Legal analyst and former assistant district attorney Darryl Cohen said this means the timeline is moving forward.

"We're going to absolutely see those official charges, in my view, this week," Cohen said.

Here's what Cohen expects to happen Tuesday.

"They're going to ask for what's called a true bill, which means if the grand jury of at least 12 people say yes, then they're going to officially bring charges," Cohen said, "Doesn't mean he's guilty, doesn't mean he's innocent."

Duncan didn't seem to have reservations about the testimony.

"I have no expectation as to the questions," Duncan told CNN, "And I will certainly answer whatever questions that are put in front of me."

Chidi said he wants to remain transparent while keeping his journalistic integrity.

"Being ready to walk out of the room if the questions go beyond the scope of my observations on December 14th," Chidi said, "It is always a dangerous thing for a journalist to be testifying in front of a grand jury."

Chidi stumbled upon a meeting at the Georgia State Capital, where Trump supporters signed documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. However, Chidi has also been covering the YSL trial. And now, that trial could have some overlap, with former President Trump recently alluding that District Attorney Fani Willis is hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting, which she has denied.

"I am not an agent of the government," Chidi said, "And I don't want to portray myself as one."

Chidi says he wants to be sure not to blur the lines.

"I'm trying to keep these two lives separate," Chidi said.

Chidi said he feels prepared even though he only has three days. Cohen also agrees that it's plenty of time because there was an investigative grand jury previously.

Cohen says America may not have all the answers by Tuesday.

"The other question is, what charges are there against him? There's speculation that it's election interference, that it's RICO," Cohen said.

Cohen says we will still need to learn which judge will be presiding, if and when there is a trial, and what motions may be presented.

"We don't know what's going to happen, exactly," Cohen said, "We have a timeline. We have a route, but there are going to be potholes on that route."

Until then, Chidi's movie days will have to wait for a while.

"What happens in that courtroom does not depend on what I say or think," Chidi said, "And it doesn't depend on what Fani Willis says or thinks. It is up to 24 grand jurors."

Chidi says, ironically, the podcast he co-hosts called "King Slime" is ironically set to drop on Tuesday.

District Attorney Fani Willis' office declined to comment.