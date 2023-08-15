LIST | Here's which defendants in the Georgia election RICO case have turned themselves in

All of the defendants have until Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted in the Georgia 2020 election case have until noon Friday, Aug. 25, to turn themselves in.

Prosecutors allege the efforts of Trump and others to reverse his election loss in the state that year constitute a criminal conspiracy. The charges he is facing include violation of Georgia's RICO Act as well as conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit false statements.

This is the fourth indictment for the former president.

On Monday, some defendants in the case were given consent bonds, reaching an agreement with Fulton County officials about the conditions of their release once they surrender to law enforcement. As the Friday deadline looms, 11Alive will update this story as Trump and his alleged co-conspirators surrender in Fulton County.

List of defendants who have surrendered

John Eastman : A member of the Trump legal team, Eastman was a key play in the plot to have Trump supporters pose as presidential electors in battleground states, including Georgia. Eastman faces nine charges, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Scott Hall: An Atlanta-area businessman, Hall faces seven charges related to the accessing and copying of election data in Coffee County.

Cathy Latham : The former GOP chair of Coffee County, Latham was one of the sixteen Trump electors. She also played a key role in the Coffee County data breach. Video reviewed by 11Alive shows former Cathy Latham, a former Coffee County GOP chairwoman and fake Trump elector, escorting operatives working with Powell through the county's election office in early January 2021. They accessed and copied state software and election data. She faces 11 charges tied to both.

David Shafer: The former Georgia GOP chair, Shafer faces eight charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery. Shafer led the meeting of fake Trump electors at the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

Kenneth Chesebro : A little-known attorney, Fulton County prosecutors allege that Chesebro worked with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party, including then-chairman David Shafer, to have 16 Republicans meet at the Georgia State Capitol to sign Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. Chesebro faces seven charges related to his role in the plan.

Ray Smith: An attorney working with the Trump team, Smith faces 12 charges stemming from the Trump elector plot and election fraud claims that he pushed during a meeting in front of state lawmakers.

Rudy Giuliani : A former Trump attorney, he's facing 13 charges, including false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.

Jenna Ellis : A former Trump attorney, Ellis also attended the Dec. 3, 2020, Georgia Senate hearing where Trump allies claimed voter fraud handed the election to Biden. Ellis also authored two memos sent to Trump and others stating that Pence should ignore electoral college votes from certain battleground states, including Georgia. Ellis faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer tied to the elector plot.

Sidney Powell: A former federal prosecutor, Powell joined the legal team formed to challenge the 2020 election results on Trump's behalf. Powell was also involved in the alleged election data breach in Coffee County, Georgia, according to a court filing seeking her testimony. Powell coordinated with Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to allegedly copy the data. She faces seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

Other defendants facing charges

Donald Trump : The former president is accused of violating several state laws and faces 13 charges. One of the moments that put Georgia in the spotlight after the election was a leaked phone call between Trump and the Georgia secretary of state, where Trump mentioned he wanted to "find 11,780 votes."

Mark Meadows : Trump's former chief of staff, Meadows faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. The charge is tied to the Jan. 2, 2021 Trump-Raffensperger call.

Jeffrey Clark: A former Trump DOJ official, Clark worked to keep the former president in power. Clark faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

Robert Cheeley: A Georgia attorney, Cheeley faces 10 charges, primarily stemming from his alleged role in the alternate elector scheme and the presentation of false fraud claims to Georgia state senators. He was also charged with perjury.

Michael Roman: A Philadelphia GOP campaign operative, Roman was director of Election Day operations for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. He faces seven charges, including multiple conspiracy charges. The charges stem from several events, including his alleged role in the Trump elector scheme.

Stephen Lee: A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee went to the home of Fulton election worker Ruby Freeman and threatened her. He allegedly pressured Freeman to admit she committed election fraud. Lee faces five charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.

Harrison Floyd: The executive director of a national campaign coalition called Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was also involved in the alleged plot to pressure Freeman. Floyd faces three charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.

Trevian Kutti: The one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, Kutti was also involved in the alleged Freeman pressure plot. Kutti faces charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings as well as influencing witnesses.

Shawn Still: A current Georgia state Senator, Still was the secretary of the fake Trump elector meeting. He faces seven charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery.

A current Georgia state Senator, Still was the secretary of the fake Trump elector meeting. He faces seven charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery. Misty Hampton aka Emily Misty Hayes: The election director in Coffee County, the data copying occurred under her watch. Hampton faces seven charges.

