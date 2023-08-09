Georgia special grand jury recommended indictments against Trump, Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and more

The full report was released Friday. It recommended indictments against 39 people, including several national politicians

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury that initially investigated interference in Georgia's 2020 election recommended indictments against 39 people, including former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and former Georgia U.S Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The recommendations were included in a 23-page report released Friday. Portions of the document were released earlier this year by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, but much of the report remained sealed as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation played out. The suggestions were much broader than the sprawling RICO indictment returned against Trump and 18 co-defendants last month.

Graham, Perdue and Loeffler were among those mentioned in the special grand jury's report who were ultimately not indicted.

The jury recommended that three be indicted for his alleged role in the national effort to overturn the 2020 election. Graham made at least two phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about absentee ballots and voter fraud. The two men disagreed about what exactly happened and what was said during the conversation. Both Perdue and Loeffler called for Raffensperger to resign after the election, accusing Georgia's top election official of “mismanagement and lack of transparency.”

Jurors also recommended that Perdue be indicted for his "persistent, repeated communications" directed toward Georgia officials and employees between November 2020 and January 2021.

In Georgia, special purpose grand juries do not have the power to indict. Fulton County DA Fani Willis used the group to aid in her investigation. She took the case to a regular grand jury that began meeting in July.

The special purpose grand jury met for roughly eight months, completing its work in January 2023. It heard from 75 witnesses during the investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.