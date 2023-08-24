Trump replaces lawyer ahead of Fulton County surrender, documents show

Drew Findling, the attorney who has spearheaded Trump's defense in Georgia, is stepping aside to make way for Steven Sadow.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump has shaken up his legal team ahead of his anticipated surrender this evening, following reports from CNN and court documents.

The reason for the switch in legal representation is unclear, but according to the Fulton County Superior Court, Shadow has signed the certificate of service as of Thursday, August 24.

Sadow, described on his website as a "special counsel for white collar and high-profile defense," comes highly recommended by sources close to Trump's camp. While one insider assured that the change is not reflective of Findling's performance, another individual familiar with Sadow hailed him as the "best criminal defense attorney in Georgia," CNN reports.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow said in a statement provided to CNN. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

This won't be his first time looking at a RICO indictment this year; Sadow is also representing Gunna in the Young Slime Life Trial involving Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug.