Trump to surrender to Fulton County authorities | What to know

He is one of 19 defendants named in the Fulton County election interference indictment. His arrival will likely impact traffic and draw crowds in Downtown Atlanta.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Atlanta to turn himself in on Thursday for charges relating to the Georgia 2020 election RICO case.

Here's what we know.

What time will Trump turn himself in?

It's unclear what time the former president will turn himself into Fulton County authorities.

Trump himself has said that he will make his way to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24. He will leave from New Jersey and land in Atlanta, which is about an hour and 45 minutes of travel via a private jet.

It is anticipated that he will fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and will have to travel via car to the jail. His route has not been made public.

Airport officials said they are aware Trump may travel through Atlanta Thursday and expect his arrival to not impact airport operations.

What will happen once Trump arrives at the Fulton County Jail?

Criminal defense attorney Meg Strickler said his booking process will be similar to the other co-defendants'.

"They're going through the front door, so that implies Trump will also go through the front door," Strickler said.

Strickler also explained that Trump will likely follow the normal rules including doing a cash bond and will get fingerprinted.

Ray Moore, a retired Secret Service agent, added that the jail would go on lockdown.

“When former President Trump comes into Atlanta to be processed, the motorcade route that he’s going to come into is going to be secured," Moore said. "When he arrives at the jail, there will be no one, no prisoners or anyone like that in close proximity to him."

Moore expects the process to last about an hour and a half.

Will Trump get a mugshot?

Yes, as part of the booking process.

It will mark the first time a former president will have a mugshot following their time in the Oval Office.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has been releasing booking photos after 4 p.m. If Trump is booked before that hour, his photo would be made available Thursday. If booked after 4 p.m., his photo will be made publicly available Friday.

How much is Trump's bond?

A superior court judge set Trump's bond at $200,000. He only has to pay 10% of that.

He also has to follow certain conditions as negotiated with Fulton County prosecutors via a consent bond order.

These conditions include:

Make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant or witness. This includes the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community.

This includes social media posts or the sharing of others' posts, according to the document.

How will Trump's arrival impact Atlanta traffic?

Former DeKalb County Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander is encouraging people to stay away from interstates from the airport to the Fulton County Jail.

"Even though it is a former president, there is going to be security measures that's going to take place that certainly could impede a great deal of traffic in and around metro Atlanta," Alexander said.

These traffic delays will most likely be seen around I-75 and I-85 North toward I-20 and the way down Rice Street toward the jail. Several streets around the jail may be impacted with closures including:

Marietta Boulevard

Jefferson Street

Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard

West Marietta Street

MARTA said bus routes 1 and 26 would be rerouted on Thursday as a result of the former president's visit.

Partial road closures are also still in effect around the Fulton County courthouse through Saturday. Read more about those here.

Georgia election indictment

Charges indicting former President Donald Trump for allegedly criminally interfering in Georgia's 2020 election have set the stage for a lengthy legal fight under the state's wide-reaching racketeering statute

Trump and 18 co-conspirators face charges under a 98-page, 41-count indictment unveiled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Court records show the former president faces 13 counts in Fulton County, including violating Georgia's RICO statute. The indictment's cover page shows that multiple others, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, are also charged.