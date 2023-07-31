Georgia man arrested on charges relating to January 6

Zachariah Boulton was arrested on July 10 of this year in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on another Georgia man arrested in connection to January 6.

Another Georgia man has been arrested on charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Zachariah Boulton was arrested on July 10 of this year in Villa Rica, Georgia. He is currently facing charges for:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

According to documents obtained by 11Alive, the FBI initially received an online tip about videos Boulton had posted to social media, primarily TikTok, admitting to going to D.C. and entering the Capitol on January 6.

Documents further indicate that Boulton, in one of the videos, stated "the tree of liberty from time to time needs to be watered with the blood of patriots and tyrants. Don’t come at me, oh, you lowered yourself by going into that Capitol building...We need to send them a message now that they will understand.”

In addition, videos showing Boulton inside the Capitol were also discovered, along with comments on other social media posts with him talking about taking part in the attack.

Boulton is one of more than two dozen people from Georgia who were arrested and charged in connection to the insurrection. According to an 11Alive report, several of those defendants are set to head to trial later this year. And a dozen others have been sentenced after accepting plea deals from federal prosecutors.