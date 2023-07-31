As potential Trump indictment looms, Fani Willis warns Atlanta leaders to 'stay safe' after hateful email

Willis shared with county leaders a hateful email she received Friday. The former president and his allies could soon be indicted

ATLANTA — As Fulton County grand jurors could soon indict former President Donald Trump and his allies, District Attorney Fani Willis sent an email to county leaders warning them to "stay alert over the month of August" and to "stay safe."

The advice came as Willis forwarded the group a hateful email she received Friday, holding it up as an example of the type of messages she's received during her investigation of potential interference during the 2020 election. The sender told Willis that her efforts would fail, calling the county's top prosecutor a "corrupt (racial epithet)" and a "Jim Crow Democrat (expletive)," according to a copy of the email obtained by 11Alive.

Willis told nearly 30 county employees in Saturday's email that "equally ignorant" voicemails were being left at the county's customer service office and her office. The group includes judges and county commissioners.

"I am sending to you in case you are unclear on what I and my staff have come accustomed to over the last 2 ½ years," Willis wrote. "I guess I am sending this as a reminder that you should stay alert over the month of August and stay safe. I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job. Please make decisions that keep your staff safe."

The email comes as one of the two Fulton County grand juries could hear evidence in Willis' election investigation in the coming days. Willis previously said potential indictments could come between July 31 and Aug. 18. Willis also requested that judges not schedule trials or in-person hearings from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.